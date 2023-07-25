Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 632,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 417,997 shares.The stock last traded at $316.47 and had previously closed at $333.78.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day moving average of $267.24.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

