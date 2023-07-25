Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.17.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.68. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$30.87 and a 1-year high of C$40.68. The company has a market cap of C$22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.47. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.74977 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

