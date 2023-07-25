Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.39. The company had a trading volume of 310,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,390. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $179.03 and a one year high of $248.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

