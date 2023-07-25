Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

