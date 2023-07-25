Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells 1,206 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Giuseppe Ciaramella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $4,979,687.44.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 728,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,554. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

