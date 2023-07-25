Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 4,626 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $90.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

