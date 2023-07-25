Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.13 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 585,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,676. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

