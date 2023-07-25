Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.51. 61,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.