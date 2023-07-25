Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $778,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.90. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.64 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

