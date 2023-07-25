Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 435,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

