Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 65 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.66. 452,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,964. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

