Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. 637,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,976. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $9,990,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

