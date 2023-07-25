Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 23,031 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,580. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average of $212.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

