Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,998. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

