Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

