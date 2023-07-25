Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,302,758. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.