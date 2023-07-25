Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.62. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,600,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

