Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Trading Up 1.8 %

Intuit stock traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.36. 309,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.65. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $508.09. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

