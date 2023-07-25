Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,202,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,247,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.14. 404,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,123. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.