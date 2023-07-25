Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Invesco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.