Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,999. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.