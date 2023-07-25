Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $1.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVTA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $1.28 on Friday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $332.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 45.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 164.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Invitae by 22.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

