Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRDM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,062,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 110.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $27,139,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

