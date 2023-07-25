iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 243.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $708,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,806. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37.

