iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 167,996 shares.The stock last traded at $35.48 and had previously closed at $35.49.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $695.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 121,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.