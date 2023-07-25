iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 5,316,121 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.