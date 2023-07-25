iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 89,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 290,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $458.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $458.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.