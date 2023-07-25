iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $457.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,409. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $458.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.29. The stock has a market cap of $341.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

