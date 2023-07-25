iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.96. 2,302,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,620. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

