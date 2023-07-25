iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Rollins Financial’s 5th Largest Position

Rollins Financial lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.87. 363,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

