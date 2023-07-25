iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,804,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,974,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,280,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

HEFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. 299,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.