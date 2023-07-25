iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,247,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 360,771 shares.The stock last traded at $23.47 and had previously closed at $23.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 477,623 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 347,330 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 812.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 311,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 277,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 126,166 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.