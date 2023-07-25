iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Reduced by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 938,875 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

