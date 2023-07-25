iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Lowered by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 1,185,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.