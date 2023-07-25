iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 3.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 837,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 254,815 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.29. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

