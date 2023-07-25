iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.93. 2,623,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,461,635. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

