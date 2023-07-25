iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,963 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,500. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $262.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

