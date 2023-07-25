iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.69. 134,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,541. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

