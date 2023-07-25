iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 150,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 76,223 shares.The stock last traded at $136.68 and had previously closed at $135.41.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

