iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Raised by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,127,370 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

