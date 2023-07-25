Jefferies Financial Group Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $27.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CARG opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.65. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,609,000 after buying an additional 3,070,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.