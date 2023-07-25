Jefferies Financial Group Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $65.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.57.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock valued at $70,227,985. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in DoorDash by 35.8% during the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,740,000 after buying an additional 1,540,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 49.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after buying an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

