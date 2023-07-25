Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $180.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $174.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.08.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

