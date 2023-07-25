Jet Protocol Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $311,895.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,176.22 or 0.99977500 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00843878 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $290,716.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

