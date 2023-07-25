Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCLI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.44. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $125.97 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

