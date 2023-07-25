Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,346 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 961,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

