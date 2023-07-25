Keb Asset Management LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 5.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. 46,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,800. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

