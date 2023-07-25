Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of T traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,256,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,043,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

