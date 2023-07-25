Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $14.00

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

DX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 429,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,211. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $716.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

