Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on K. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,625,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

